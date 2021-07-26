Texas Ballet Theater and Neiman Marcus Partner for Fashion Shows

Texas Ballet Theater announces Neiman Marcus as the presenting sponsor for its annual holiday fashion show fundraisers, Tutu Chic and the Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon.

The nonprofit ballet company and the luxury retailer will host Tutu Chic on Tuesday, November 30 at the Winspear Opera House and the Caren Koslow Fashion Show on Thursday, December 9 at the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Janet Rice and Capera Ryan will serve as Co-Chairs for Tutu Chic, and Liz Fleischer and Lauri Lawrence will serve as Co-Chairs for the Caren Koslow Fashion Show.

Alexandra Farber

Samantha Pille (L) and Katelyn Rhodes (R)





“Neiman Marcus is thrilled to serve as the presenting sponsor for Texas Ballet Theater’s annual holiday fashion show fundraisers. This year, we look forward to celebrating the magic and love of the holiday season more than ever, especially through cherished partnerships and events such as this,” said Mary McGreevy, Vice President and Market General Manager at the Neiman Marcus Group.

Texas Ballet Theater and Neiman Marcus look forward to the return of these popular events, which were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This partnership bolsters Texas Ballet Theater’s mission and aligns with Neiman Marcus’ commitment to the North Texas community.

Nenetta Tatum, Capera Ryan, Pam Lawrence, Mary Lynn Garrett

“It is so exciting to partner with Neiman Marcus for the first time for these annual events,” said Ryan. “This year is sure to be a special celebration as it is the arts that have kept us inspired during the recent challenging times. It is an honor to co-chair this chic luncheon, and celebrate the ballet and the wonderful patrons who support it.”

Texas Ballet Theater will release sponsorship details later this summer. For more information, contact [email protected].