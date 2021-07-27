Tuesday, July 27, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Photo: Unsplash
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports July 19-25

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COME BACK WITH THOSE!

A woman found an intruder rummaging through the GMC and Lexus parked in her garage in the 3400 block of Cornell Avenue and yelled for a relative, but the intruder ran off with a $500 Valentino clutch, two Chanel sunglasses, Thierry Lesly sunglasses, another pair of sunglasses worth $600 each, a credit card, two debit cards, an insurance card, a prescription bottle for Alprazolam, and an iPhone 12 max before help could catch up at 6:58 a.m. July 20.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Monday

Arrested at midnight: a 24 year old accused of having no insurance in the 5500 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Arrested at 12:44 a.m.: a 24 year old accused of driving without a valid license in the 5500 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Arrested at 12:58 a.m.: a 27-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Overnight before 8:46 a.m, a ne’er do well took the catalytic converters out of two Preston Hollow Catering vans parked at Highland Park United Methodist Church in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A group of sneaky shoplifters sent employees at the Hermes store in Highland Park Village off the showroom floor and took a $300 fragrance, a lipstick, and lip enhancer before leaving the store. The incident was reported at 2:55 p.m.

21 Wednesday

A trespasser got into a backyard in the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue and shattered a glass panel on a detached building overnight before 8:15 a.m. but didn’t take anything.

A crook tried to cut the catalytic converter off a Volvo XC90 parked in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue. The incident was reported at 10:45 a.m.

Another sneaky shoplifter distracted an employee of Ralph Lauren in Highland Park Village, grabbed a $3,000 purse, a $1,000 scarf, and a $3,500 bag, before leaving the store around 2:35 p.m.

A subcontractor working on a home in the 4300 block of Armstrong Parkway failed to finish his job after a contract dispute and repainted the trims against the homeowner’s wishes. The incident was reported at 4:47 p.m.

22 Thursday

A careless driver hit a Toyota 4Runner parked at Highland Park Village and didn’t leave any information. The incident was reported at 3:27 p.m.

23 Friday

A thief swiped the front plate of a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 4500 block of Belfort Place. The incident was reported at 4:31 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Tuesday

A pilferer took the tailgate off a Ford F250 in the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive overnight before 6 a.m.

A stealer took the taillights off two Ford Raptors in the 3900 block of Centenary Drive overnight before 7:50 a.m.

A ne’er do well took an $1,800 wallet with $600 and credit/debit cards inside from a Mercedes GLE43 in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

21 Wednesday

An intruder got into a home in the 3800 block of Villanova Drive and took $150, credit/debit cards, and more before 10:01 a.m.

A thief took about $2,900 worth of jewelry from the 6500 block of Dickens Avenue. The incident was reported at 10:53 a.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing medication from a home in the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard around 11:36 a.m.

Another unwelcome trespasser took an HP laptop and a Coach bag from a Mercedes G55 parked in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza. The incident was reported at 6:55 p.m.

22 Thursday

A crook took two rear brake lights from a Ford F150 in the 4200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. The incident was reported at 8:11 a.m.

24 Saturday

A burglar got into a Jeep Wrangler in the 6600 block of Airline Road and took a Lenovo product and a purse, handbag, or wallet. The incident was reported at 12:18 p.m.

How easy was it for an intruder to get into a home in the 6600 block of Airline Road and take about $20,800 worth of jewelry and a Christian Dior bag at 5:45 p.m.? A door was left open.

25 Sunday

A ne’er do well took about $350 worth of clothes from a Toyota 4Runner in the 3300 block of Caruth Boulevard before 9 a.m.

A thief drove off in a Ford Raptor that was parked in the 3100 block of Caruth Boulevard before 9:11 a.m.

A crook got into a Mercedes in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Drive and took $20 and various other items before 3:37 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *