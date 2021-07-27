Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 19 – 25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POTLUCK

A miserable motorist left more than a wrecked car behind after crashing before 8:25 p.m. July 20 in the 5100 block of Walnut Hill Lane. Officers found marijuana inside the vehicle.

19 Monday

A crime so vile the dallaspolice.net listed it twice: Before 7:10 p.m., a thief took a 46-year-old Athens, Texas man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

Taken before 10:36 p.m.: contents from a 27-year-old Grand Prairie man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

20 Tuesday

Before 11:51 a.m., a burglar broke into a 27-year-old woman’s garage at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 12:55 p.m.: A violent stranger at Preston Forest Village punched a 58-year-old McKinney man.

Before 3:36 p.m., a vandal damaged a 24-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

21 Wednesday

Before 8:45 a.m., a burglar broke into the garage of a home in the 5600 block of Meadow Crest Drive and took a 76-year-old man’s vehicle.

Reported at 4:32 p.m.: A burglar smashed the window of an employee’s vehicle at the George B. Dealey Vanguard school at Edgemere Road and Royal Lane.

22 Thursday

Before 1:18 a.m., a crook took something off a 21-year-old woman’s vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest.

Reported at 9:54 a.m.: A lousy loser of a crook attempted on July 21 to take a 35-year-old Garland man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at Office Depot in Preston Center.

Reported at 10:15 a.m.: A check cashed on July 19 at Oakwood Bank in Preston Center turned out to be forged.

Discovered at 6:36 p.m.: A reckless and irresponsible motorist didn’t leave information after damaging a 29-year-old woman’s vehicle at Semones Family YMCA (Town North) on Northaven Road.

23 Friday

Incomplete records didn’t include reporting time for thefts at Preston Royal Village and NorthPark Center.

Burglarized overnight before 11:08 a.m.: the vehicle of a 57-year-old man from the 4400 block of Ridge Road.

Reported at 8:53 p.m.: A prowler on July 22 removed contents from a 29-year-old woman’s vehicle at a home in the 4500 block of West Amherst Avenue.

Before 8:58 p.m., a shoplifter escaped with merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

24 Saturday

At 2:14 a.m., a motorist evaded officers attempting a traffic stop in the 10000 block of Midway Road.

Burglarized before 3:30 p.m.: a 56-year-old woman’s vehicle at Inwood Village.