Rainbow Days Hosting 30th-Annual Back-To-School Celebration

It’s almost August, and that means it’s time to start thinking about getting ready for back to school. Rainbow Days will host its 30th-annual back-to-school celebration.

Rainbow Days’ Back-to-School Celebration will provide new backpacks, school supplies and uniforms to over 1,100 homeless and at-risk children living in poverty in Dallas. The August 11 celebration is closed to the public, but members of the community can donate by visiting this website.

“Children and youth who are youth experiencing housing insecurity, poverty or homelessness face tremendous adversity and a host of challenges which affects their academic success,” said Rainbow Days’ CEO, Tiffany Beaudine. “Rainbow Days meets the needs of these vulnerable children by providing year-round social emotional support group services and tangible items. By providing each child with the supplies they need for the new school year through this event, we are not just meeting a basic need, but we are sending them a positive message. The message that education is important, someone cares about you, and we believe that you can succeed in school.”

Rainbow Days hosts a private event each August for homeless and at-risk children and youth at the Dallas Market Center so they can celebrate going back to school with bounce houses, carnival games, and refreshments. Dallas Market Center has partnered with Rainbow Days to host the event each year since 1992. Additionally, each child attending this year’s event will get to “shop” for a new outfit generously provided through Rainbow Days’ partnership with KIDBOX/Delivering Good.

At CAPTRUST, we understand that education opens doors, broadens horizons and sets kids up for success. That is why we are partnering with Rainbow Days as its Title Sponsor to help make sure that children in our community walk into their classrooms with the school supplies they need to feel prepared and confident,” said John Pickett, senior vice president of CAPTRUST.

For more information about Rainbow Days, visit the website.