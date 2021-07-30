Friday, July 30, 2021

PHOTO: Miguel Á. Padriñán from Pexels
Congratulating the July 4 Coloring Book Contest Winners

We had a bumper crop of entries in our Fourth of July Coloring Contest, and now we can celebrate the winners.

Join us in congratulating our young artists from the Park Cities, and in thanking our sponsors, including Central Market, McLean Hearing Center, Preston Hollow Presbyterian Preschool, Toys Unique, Audi Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Health, and The Rhodes Group at Compass!

Missed out on the Park Cities 4th of July Parade? As usual, we were there to document the event!

