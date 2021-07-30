Parts of Dallas To Spray For Mosquitoes

Parts of Dallas will be sprayed for mosquitoes after another mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Among the areas that will be sprayed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. tonight and Saturday is an area within an area generally bounded by: 4700 block of Thedford Avenue 75209: Hopkins Avenue on the north, Lemmon Avenue on the west, Inwood Road on the east, and Mockingbird Lane on the south.

Residents are asked to get rid of any standing water to control mosquitoes including in places like pools, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, and more.

Dallas residents can call 311 to report standing water or mosquito problems. For additional information on mosquito control, visit this website.