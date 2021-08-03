Gallery: ‘I Seay It This Way’ Podcast Release Party

Dallas-based lifestyle blogger Stephanie Seay celebrated the launch of her new podcast I Seay It This Way at Elizabeth W June 3.

Chef Jose Meza, the head chef of Tulum, was among the guests at the launch party, who enjoyed a charcuterie board from Fount Board & Table and “Coco Loco” tequila cocktails from Tulum.

The podcast was in the works for about five months prior to its recent launch and topics covered on the show so far have spanned everything from motherhood, friendship, and animal rescue. Find it on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and more.

Sanela Pjetrovic, Bela Cooley, Stephanie Seay and Amela Pjetrovic.

Stephanie Seay, Trey Stewart, and Stephanie Hollman outside of Elizabeth W.

Mikey Giovanni, Stephanie Seay, Trey Stewart, Stephanie Hollman, and Courtney Michalek outside of Elizabeth W.

Sal Jafar, Dennis Cail, and Michael Seay.





Dr. Aneeta Goomar and Stephanie Seay.

PHOTOS: Beckley Photography