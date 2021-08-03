Gallery: ‘I Seay It This Way’ Podcast Release Party
Dallas-based lifestyle blogger Stephanie Seay celebrated the launch of her new podcast I Seay It This Way at Elizabeth W June 3.
Chef Jose Meza, the head chef of Tulum, was among the guests at the launch party, who enjoyed a charcuterie board from Fount Board & Table and “Coco Loco” tequila cocktails from Tulum.
The podcast was in the works for about five months prior to its recent launch and topics covered on the show so far have spanned everything from motherhood, friendship, and animal rescue. Find it on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and more.