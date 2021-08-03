House of the Month: 6947 Lavendale

This home is a wonderful opportunity to live in Hillcrest Estates. Combining a sense of elegance with the comfort of today’s easy living, a host of recent updates include a roof, HVAC, fence, and tankless hot water heater.

The open floorplan and gorgeous backyard create an ideal entertainment setting. An expansive entrance offers a custom wine alcove conveniently located across from a wet bar with two wine coolers. Private downstairs owner’s wing features hardwoods, luxurious bath with heated floors, and California Closets.

Relax in a true backyard oasis with an elevated fire pit overlooking the pool and spa, covered patio, and extensive landscaping.