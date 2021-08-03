Tuesday, August 3, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

6947 Lavendale PHOTOS: Courtesy Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
Real Estate 

House of the Month: 6947 Lavendale

Staff Report 0 Comments

This home is a wonderful opportunity to live in Hillcrest Estates. Combining a sense of elegance with the comfort of today’s easy living, a host of recent updates include a roof, HVAC, fence, and tankless hot water heater.

The open floorplan and gorgeous backyard create an ideal entertainment setting. An expansive entrance offers a custom wine alcove conveniently located across from a wet bar with two wine coolers. Private downstairs owner’s wing features hardwoods, luxurious bath with heated floors, and California Closets.

Relax in a true backyard oasis with an elevated fire pit overlooking the pool and spa, covered patio, and extensive landscaping.

You May Also Like

House of the Month: 535 County Road 3992, Winnsboro

Staff Report 0

Beck Ventures Forms JV to Develop Upscale Apartments With McNutt, Frankfurt

Bethany Erickson 0

Landmarking Mid-Century Moderns in the Park Cities

Bianca R. Montes 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *