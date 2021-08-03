Tuesday, August 3, 2021

From left: Karen Marrongelle of the National Science Foundation, Jean Streepey, Kelvin Droegemeier of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and F. Fleming Crim of the National Science Foundation. Courtesy photo
HPISD Teacher Elected To State Leadership Role

Rachel Snyder

Highland Park ISD seventh-grade math teacher Jean Streepey was elected to serve as vice-chair of the State Board for Educator Certification and appointed chair of the Education Preparation Program.

Streepey was appointed to the  State Board for Educator Certification in May of 2020. The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

“I enjoy serving on the State Board for Educator Certification for the simple reason that the preparation and care of our teachers affects all of us,” said Streepey.

The eleven board voting members are appointed by the governor and include teachers, counselors, administrators, and citizens. Streepey was elected to vice chairman by her fellow board members at the July 2021 meeting. 

“I never thought I would be interested in policy work,” said Streepey, “but I believe teachers need to be part of the conversation in improving education. It takes all of us to make a better world for our children.”

She also serves as Instructional Team Leader for the McCulloch Intermediate math department and was a project manager for the district’s STEAM committee. 

Outside the classroom, Streepey volunteers with the North Texas Food Bank and Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

During her 14-year teaching career she has been honored as a Region 10 Secondary Teacher of the Year, Presidential Awardee for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching, Teach Plus Policy Fellow, and a Team Leader for the U.S. Education Department’s Teach to Lead Innovation Summit. 

Streepey’s term as vice-chair of the State Board for Educator Certification expires February 1, 2025.

