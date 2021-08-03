Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Park Cities Crime Reports July 26-Aug. 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT THE BEST PLACE TO STOW CASH?

A burglar took $2,500 from a vehicle that was parked in the 6800 block of Preston Road around 1:41 p.m. July 30.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Monday

Arrested at 4 p.m.: a 19-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, no valid license, and warrants in the 4200 block of Lorraine Avenue

27 Tuesday

A wrongdoer left a Nissan Altima that’d been reported stolen parked in the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue with the hood popped and several packages in the backseat and trunk around 1:54 p.m. 

Reported at 4:50 p.m.: a ne’er do well took a necklace left at Hush Hush Tan in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Drive.

28 Wednesday 

Arrested at 5:15 a.m.: a 32 year old accused of violating the open container law and theft of a firearm in the 5400 block of Eton Avenue

29 Thursday

An intruder broke into a home in the 3100 block of Beverly Drive, got into a jewelry cabinet, and took an unknown number of items from inside overnight before 5:06 a.m. 

A trespasser got into a garage in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue and took a golf bag with golf clubs around 5:35 a.m. 

Reported at 6:23 p.m.: a crook took a catalytic converter from a Honda Pilot that was parked at the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 10:55 p.m.: a 50-year-old woman accused of trespassing in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue

30 Friday

How easy was it for a thief to take a Dewalt drill from a van parked in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue around 10:30 a.m.? The van was unlocked. 

Arrested at 7:15 p.m.: a 20 year old accused of no insurance, expired registration, no valid license, and warrants in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Monday

Reported at 9:08 a.m.: a burglar bolted after taking a golf bag from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Milton Avenue.

A sneaky swindler swiped a wallet from a woman’s purse at a store in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive between 11:48 a.m. and 2:24 p.m. 

Reported at 2:12 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing ammunition from a home in the 3200 block of Milton Avenue

28 Wednesday

Reported at 2:04 p.m.: a fraudster cashed four illicit checks at the BBVA Bank in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Reported at 4:41 p.m.: A ne’er do well took $370, various documents, and more from a Ford F-350 parked in the 4300 block of Windsor Parkway

29 Thursday

A thief rode off in a Ford F-250 that’d been parked in the 2800 block of Fondren Drive around 3 p.m.

30 Friday

Arrested at 11:20 a.m.: a man for a warrant. No location was given.

1 Sunday

Reported at 5:16 a.m.: a callous crook took an iPhone from a woman in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway.

