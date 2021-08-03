Preservation Dallas Plans Sizzling Summer

Oh, it’s a hot one, but Preservation Dallas is still offering up its 2021 season of its popular series of educational lectures, Summer Sizzlers.

Although the series is typically held in various locations throughout Dallas, this year it’s going virtual — which means your summer can sizzle just about anywhere.

Each session will be held on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. The link for each session will go out the morning of that lecture.

On deck:

Aug. 3: Trabajo Rustico — Dionicio Rodríguez arrived from Mexico to San Antonio in 1924, and brought with him the art of trabajo rústico, the art of sculpting cement to appear as wood, or rocks. It is believed that San Antonio has more examples of the work by Rodríguez and others than any city in the U.S., although he worked in seven other states, many of the sites listed on the National Register. Patsy Light spent eight years researching him and his work, and wrote the book Capturing Nature, the Cement Sculpture of Dionicio Rodríguez in 2008, lavishly illustrated with Bob Parvin’s images and published by TAMU Press. Her presentation is a sampling of the work featured in this award-winning book.

Individual sessions are $10 each for current Preservation Dallas members and $20 each for the general public or get two sessions free by reserving the whole series at $60 for current members and $120 for the general public. Those purchasing the general public series ticket will receive a complimentary one-year individual membership to Preservation Dallas.

Purchase tickets here.