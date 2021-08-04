State Fair of Texas to Receive 2021 Flora Award

The State Fair of Texas will receive the 2021 Flora Award for “its decades of educational enrichment, historical preservation, and comitment.”

The award is presented at the annual Floral Award Gala November 11 at the Grand Hall of the Texas Discovery Gardens.

The award recognizes citizens and organizations that demonstrated a commitment to community service education and the environment. Among other philanthropic efforts, the Big Texas Scholarship Program has awarded more than $15 million to college students since 1992.

Many of the State Fair of Texas’ gifts have helped neighborhoods and residents closest to Fair Park. Texas Discovery Gardens is one of the non-profit organizations that have been enhanced by the State Fair’s donations.

This year, the Hegi Family will serve as honorary chairmen of the black-tie gala, which is under the chairmanship of Nancie Wagner, Rita Klein, and Sarah Freeman.

Previous Flora Award honorees Lindalyn Adams, Allie Beth and Pierce Allman, Ruth Altshuler, Laura and George W. Bush, Mary Ann Cree, Barbara Hunt Crow, Nancy and Bob Dedman, Louise Spence Griffeth, Margaret Hunt Hill, Mimi Lay Hodges, Caroline Rose Hunt, Lady Bird Johnson, Jan Pickens, Deedie and Rusty Rose, John, Jodie and Jere Thompson, Dee and Charles Wyly, and many others.

The State Fair will be from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17 this year.

For tickets, sponsorships, or information about the Texas Discovery Gardens, visit their website or call 214-428-7476.