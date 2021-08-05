Gallery: Mahjong at the Monarch

DCAC hosted Mahjong at the Monarch, presented by Platt, Cheema + Richmond PLLC, earlier this month on June 6.

The event co-chairs, Leah Ewing, Sally Hodge, and Katie Samler, had a successful turnout that fundraised $23,000, which will provide 23 abused children with transformative healing services to move forward from the trauma they have endured.

DCAC Chief Development Officer, Murphey Sears, said “I have been challenging my team during Covid to think of innovative ways to fundraise after we canceled our luncheon for the second year in a row, resulting in a $300K funding deficit. A creative board member noticed people all around her playing Mahjong and we thought it would be a fun way to bring people together to raise critical funding for the over 8,400 abused children and safe caregivers we are projecting to see this year. Luckily we had great partners and the gorgeous tiles from the Mahjong Line to make the event successful. We were blown away that the event sold out after only 12 hours and look forward to hosting another one soon!”