Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out August 8

Ready to look for your next home? We’ve hand-picked some new open houses in the Preston Hollow area and the Park Cities for you to check out this weekend.

6003 Lakehurst Ave., Dallas. This home, built by Lauderdale Custom Homes, boasts classic French architecture and elegant custom finishes. An open, bright floorplan is perfect for entertaining. The first floor has spacious living areas, an office, a formal dining room lined with windows, and a large gourmet kitchen. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $2.35 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4505 Southern Ave., University Park. Down the street from Bradfield Elementary and Highland Park Village, this classic Highland Park home has a main house with a great floorplan perfect for entertaining, as well as an additional living space with the separate three-car garage that boasts a full bath. Four bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,749,000. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

10633 Saint Lazare Dr., Dallas. This perfect family home is located in the Les Jardins neighborhood, on a beautiful cul-de-sac street. Mature trees shade the backyard, which also boasts a waterfall spa and pool. The kitchen features granite countertops, appliances including a Viking cooktop, a built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Wolf double oven with warming drawer. Four bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $849,900. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3507 McFarlin Blvd., University Park. This almost completely remodeled home boasts great spaces for entertaining (or family life), with a spacious living room, formal dining room, and a family room. A chef’s kitchen features stainless steel Wolf, Thermador, and Sub-Zero appliances. Upstairs are two primary suites with sitting areas, vaulted ceilings, and en suite baths with dual sinks and showerheads, jetted tubs, and large closets. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,099,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4012 Buena Vista St., Dallas. An architecturally significant modern retreat designed by Frank Welch, this townhome features a bright open floorplan that organically connects to an expansive, lush outdoor living space. Natural light flows freely throughout all angles of this space, from the wall of glass in the living looking out onto your outdoor space, to several skylights throughout. Updated kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counters, and high-end Viking, Miele, Gaggenau stainless appliances. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $865,000. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4430 Bowser Ave. #B, Dallas. This fully updated townhome has no HOA and no shared walls. The living room is oversized with a gas fireplace focal feature and floating shelves. A small patio off the first floor bedroom would make a great dog run. Three bedrooms/three bathrooms. $565,000. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4106 Better Dr., Dallas. Versatile in design, this home boasts an added prep kitchen off the main kitchen, updated separate quarters in the back of the home for a guest room or office, and an additional covered outdoor living area with fans and misters, as well as a recently resurfaced pool and spa. There is also a separate casita. Three bedrooms/five bathrooms. $1.3 million. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3117 Hanover St., University Park. This home, built by Todd James and designed by Lisa Luby Ryan, is full of charming curb appeal, with a circular drive and beautiful yard. Inside, exceptional finishes rule the day, with exquisite ceiling treatments and antique doors and lighting fixtures. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $3.65 million. Schools: University Park Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.