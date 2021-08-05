Thursday, August 5, 2021

A piece from Van Cleef & Arpels' Alhambra collection. PHOTO: Van Cleef & Arpels
Van Cleef & Arpels Coming To Highland Park Village

French luxury jewelry, watch, and perfume Van Cleef & Arpels is closing its store within Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center in mid-August and opening a store in Highland Park Village in September. 

The Highland Park Village boutique will occupy a 2,600 square feet, two-story space next to Trina Turk.

The interior of the new store will feature walls paneled in gold leaf and a handcrafted glass chandelier. The second floor will house a private section for customers as well as a dining room.

The boutique will feature pieces from the brand’s Snowflake collection of jewelry, alongside more recent Perlée and Alhambra pieces. 

Van Cleef & Arpels has more than 130 boutiques around the world, about 27 of which are in the U.S.

