Dallas police shared photos of a man suspected of robbing area banks. PHOTOS: Dallas Police Department, Pixabay
Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Serial Bank Robber

Dallas police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of robbing four area banks.

Two of the robberies occurred Monday. Police were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. Monday to a Wells Fargo location at 18126 Preston Road, according to police records.

Then, police were dispatched around 3:25 p.m. the same day to a Bank of America location at 6019 Berkshire Lane, records show.

A gun was used in both robberies, police said.

In June, police were dispatched around 4:16 p.m. June 21 to a Wells Fargo location at 8448 Abrams Road, online records indicate. 

Finally, police say they were dispatched around 10:43 a.m. July 12 to a Wells Fargo location at 14999 Preston Road. 

Those robberies were carried out with verbal threats, according to police reports.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call 214-671-3692 or email at [email protected]. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

