Dondolo Launches “Give Back” Collection Benefitting Ashford Rise School

Luxury lifestyle and clothing brand Dondolo launched its first Dondolo Gives Collection benefitting The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.

The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, which provides high-quality early education services to children with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment, will receive 50% of every purchase from the collection.

The collection, called Back to Rise School, was inspired by artwork created by Rise School students. Elements from students’ art were incorporated into a custom fabric designed by local artist and Dondolo team member, Carolina Moua. The collection includes pieces for women, girls, and boys so moms can match their children on the first day of school.

“For the past four years, we’ve supported The Rise School of Dallas through their annual fashion show Runway to Rise, which combines my two loves – giving back and fashion,” said Catalina Gonzalez, Dondolo founder and designer. “Our new collection is a beautiful extension of the relationship we’ve built with The Rise School and the amazing families and students. We’re honored to continue our support with this special collection.”

The Dondolo Back to Rise School Collection launched exclusively online at Dondolo’s website on Thursday, July 29th.