Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 2-8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNHAPPY RETURN

Reported at 6:43 p.m. Aug. 8: the owners of a home in the 4300 block of San Carlos Drive returned to find their BMW 530 missing and their home ransacked.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Friday

Reported at 7:18 p.m.: a thief loaded sports equipment — including a bicycle cargo cart, soccer balls, a soccer goal, a QuickPlay soccer bounce back, and two bumper plates — from outside a home in the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue into a Ford F-150 and left with the equipment.

8 Sunday

Arrested at 3:46 a.m.: a 44-year-old man for a warrant in the 4000 block of Armstrong Parkway.

How easy was it for an intruder to get into a garage in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue and take golf clubs between 3 and 4 p.m.? The garage door was left open.

Reported at 8:21 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing an Adidas T-shirt and pair of Adidas shorts from a home in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

Burglars broke into a Range Rover and Mercedes 350 parked in the 4400 block of Purdue Street and took a $700 tote bag, a $300 wallet, a $400 Prada wallet, a checkbook, two debit cards, two credit cards, $150, and various other items before 9 a.m.

3 Tuesday

Arrested at 7:50 p.m.: a 21-year-old man for a warrant in the 3100 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

5 Thursday

A crook drove off in a Toyota Corolla from the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue before 10:12 a.m.

Reported at 12:46 p.m.: a ne’er do well got into a Lexus GX460 parked in the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue without permission and took a pair of AirPods and $90. Ask first.

Reported at 1:18 p.m.: a swindler used a fraudulent card to buy about $6,525 worth of items from the Trek Bicycle shop in Snider Plaza.

7 Saturday

A stealer broke into a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4100 block of Druid Lane and took a firearm and $2,000 around 12:13 p.m.

8 Sunday

Reported at 5:41 p.m.: a crook took a bicycle from a community center in the 6000 block of Preston Road.