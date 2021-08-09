Tuesday, August 10, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Photo: Pexels
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 2-8

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNHAPPY RETURN

Reported at 6:43 p.m. Aug. 8: the owners of a home in the 4300 block of San Carlos Drive returned to find their BMW 530 missing and their home ransacked.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Friday 

Reported at 7:18 p.m.: a thief loaded sports equipment — including a bicycle cargo cart, soccer balls, a soccer goal, a QuickPlay soccer bounce back, and two bumper plates — from outside a home in the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue into a Ford F-150 and left with the equipment.

8 Sunday

Arrested at 3:46 a.m.: a 44-year-old man for a warrant in the 4000 block of Armstrong Parkway.

How easy was it for an intruder to get into a garage in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue and take golf clubs between 3 and 4 p.m.? The garage door was left open.

Reported at 8:21 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing an Adidas T-shirt and pair of Adidas shorts from a home in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

Burglars broke into a Range Rover and Mercedes 350 parked in the 4400 block of Purdue Street and took a $700 tote bag, a $300 wallet, a $400 Prada wallet, a checkbook, two debit cards, two credit cards, $150, and various other items before 9 a.m.

3 Tuesday

Arrested at 7:50 p.m.: a 21-year-old man for a warrant in the 3100 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

5 Thursday

A crook drove off in a Toyota Corolla from the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue before 10:12 a.m.

Reported at 12:46 p.m.: a ne’er do well got into a Lexus GX460 parked in the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue without permission and took a pair of AirPods and $90. Ask first.

Reported at 1:18 p.m.: a swindler used a fraudulent card to buy about $6,525 worth of items from the Trek Bicycle shop in Snider Plaza.

7 Saturday

A stealer broke into a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4100 block of Druid Lane and took a firearm and $2,000 around 12:13 p.m.

8 Sunday

Reported at 5:41 p.m.: a crook took a bicycle from a community center in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *