Troop 70 Introduces 10 New Eagle Scouts
These area Boy Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank, Scouting’s highest. Doing so typically takes several years and requires earning a combination of 21 or more badges plus a special project.
Troop 70 | University Park
Bennett Bales, son of Amy and Jayson Bales, attends Dallas Lutheran School. His Eagle project: built three Sensory Boards for Prestonwood Baptist Church Special Friends Ministry.
Aiden Chance, son of Shannyn and Chris Chance, attends Parish Episcopal School. His Eagle project: construction of six benches for Mount St. Michael Catholic School and moved a platform to create an outdoor area for events and classes.
Nick Heatly, son of Trey and Kelly Heatly, graduated from Bishop Lynch High School and will attend LSU in the fall. His eagle project: put up up-to-date evacuation maps in every Bishop Lynch classroom helped lead a COVID-19 safe fire drill for the campus.
Mark Hopkins, son of Karey and Arthur Hopkins attends Highland Park High School. His Eagle project: helped stain and paint two fences, paint and sand a bench, replace and paint wooden boards in a stall, and plant a tree next to the arena at Rocking M. Stables.
Andrew Chambers Johnson, son of Kristin and Michael B. Johnson, graduated from Highland Park and attends the University of Oklahoma. His Eagle project: led a team of 70 Scouts to build an “L” shaped planter for herbs and flowers at Bonton Farms.
Christian Markey, son of Mike and Michelle Markey attends Jesuit Dallas. His Eagle project: remodeled an unused room to create an after school space at Brother Bill’s Helping Hands.
Brenden Patterson, son of Lance and Stephanie Patterson attends Sunnyvale High School. His Eagle project: raised $1,485 to build six rolling racks to transport the high school band’s marching hats boxes to competitions.
Henry and Edward Stocker, sons of Lynn and Bronson Stocker, graduated from Highland Park. In the fall, Edward will attend Texas A&M and Henry will attend the University of Texas at Austin. Their Eagle projects: The brothers installed a beehive in the gardens behind the Presidential Library in George W. Bush Presidential Center Gardens.
Brooks White, son of Craig and Michelle White, attends Highland Park. His Eagle project: constructed two portable ramps to create a construction entrance at the Voice of Hope to provide for more social distancing from at-risk students during the pandemic.