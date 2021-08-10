George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Closes Amid Rising COVID Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Dallas area, the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the SMU campus is closed until further notice.

Effective Monday, August 9, the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases in the Dallas area,” a post on the museum’s Instagram page reads.“Café 43 remains open Tuesday through Saturday by reservation and for takeout.”

Library staff will also continue to respond to written requests for records at [email protected]

Those with questions about tickets can contact [email protected].

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station likewise announced it closed effective Aug. 8 until further notice because of the local COVID-19 conditions.

The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the SMU campus’ announcement came shortly after health officials raised the COVID-19 risk level in the county to red — the most severe level of risk. In the red threat level, health officials recommend that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, take precautions like social distancing and wearing a mask indoors.

The George W. Bush Presidential Museum closed during the pandemic and re-opened to the public May 25, and the museum had opened the special exhibit, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, a public exhibition of President George W. Bush’s 43 portrait paintings featured in his book by the same title.