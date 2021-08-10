Local Favorites In H-E-B Quest For Texas Best Competition

Howdy Homemade ice cream, Savor Pâtisserie, and Park Lane Pantry are among the top 20 contestants in the H-E-B 2021 Quest for Texas Best contest.

H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best is searching for the most creative, mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages as well as home goods, beauty products, and more for the eighth year. The non-food items are a new addition to the contest this year.

“We continue to be amazed at what Texans bring to the table and how their creations are received in stores,” said James Harris, director of diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity for H-E-B. “The creativity and resiliency of our Lone Star food, and now non-food, creators have elevated this contest with another year of unbelievable stories and products.”

The top 20 finalists were selected out of more than 800 Texas entrepreneurs. They will present their products for final judging on August 25-26 at the San Antonio Food Bank.

The panel of judges, selected by H-E-B, will determine the four winning products and award $25,000 to the grand prize winner, as well as the title of “Texas Best” and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner, and $10,000 to the third-place winner.

Since launching the contest in 2014, H-E-B has reviewed more than 4,500 samples of the most creative and mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages, deemed more than 750 unique products worthy of shelf placement, and awarded nearly $1 million in prize money, marketing, supplemental support, and mentoring.

Eligible products must not be available at any other large chain or retailer, and the vendors must be willing to sell exclusively to H-E-B. Additionally, Texas-based suppliers must also create, produce or co-pack the products in Texas.