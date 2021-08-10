Piper Young Leaving Compass for @properties

Piper Young is leaving the Dallas office of Compass for @properties, a Chicago-based residential real estate brokerage firm, which recently announced an agreement to establish a franchise in Dallas with agent, developer, and entrepreneur Jerry Mooty Jr.

Dallas will be the third franchise and first in the state for the technology-focused @properties.

Young says her move to @properties will give her access to technology resources while helping to build the @properties franchise into a major local player.

“When Jerry shared his vision with me for a real estate company for the next generation of Dallas agents, I was intrigued,” said Young. “And when he showed me @properties’ technology, marketing, and agent-education programs, I knew he was well on his way to making that vision a reality, and I wanted in.”

Her new firm describes her as a perennial top producer who specializes in luxury homes and new construction in the North Dallas neighborhoods of Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Devonshire, Lake Highlands, and surrounding communities. The company’s press release indicated that she is on pace to record over $50 million in residential sales volume in 2021. She also spearheads development sales and marketing for a group of real estate investors active in the towns of Plano, Frisco, Prosper, and Celina.

“Piper is simply one of the best agents I have ever worked with and is an ideal representative of the @properties brand in North Texas. Her success is based on hard work and strong relationships, but she also recognizes the value of our technology and how to leverage it to enhance her business. A lot of agents are going to follow her lead,” said Mooty.

Young and Mooty are also directing sales for a luxury resort-home development, known as High Hill Farm, outside of Tyler.

They estimate that between the city, suburbs, and second-home markets, @properties Dallas could have new-construction listings totaling $200 million within a year.

Young is joined at @properties by her associate, Kayla Weigel, who was also previously with Compass.

Young has been active in a number of charities and civic organizations within the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including the Birthday Party Project, Fresh Faces of Fashion, the Suicide Crisis Center of North Texas, and Children’s Cancer Fund. She resides in Preston Hollow with her husband, who is a custom homebuilder, and two young children.