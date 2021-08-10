Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer Kicks Off 40th Anniversary Gala

The Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer 40th anniversary celebration gala kicked off June 8 with an announcement party at Museum Tower’s terrace garden.

Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer is a Dallas-based nonprofit that seeks to eradicate childhood cancer by funding research, education, and treatment.

Announcement party attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, a lavish charcuterie spread, sweets, and beverages featuring two signature cocktails, MagMan and Lady Magnolia.

“Regina and I are passionate about Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer’s mission and excited to celebrate its successes on this 40th anniversary. Despite the significant progress being made in the fight against pediatric cancer, we know there is much work left to be done,” said announcement party chair Dr. Carla Russo. “We also recognize that by joining together with friends and family in this fight, we are providing hope, funding cutting-edge research, and championing a wonderful organization whose future successes can significantly impact and effectively change the odds and save the lives of many more precious children.”

The gala is set for Oct. 16 at the Belo Mansion. The evening will include a silent auction of personalized Warrior Baskets filled with specific items chosen for each of WOKC’s 26 Warriors (children with cancer). Guests will bid on these 26 baskets and present them later to the Warriors at a separate private event.

There will also be a live auction, chaired by Karee Sampson, featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences.

The gala evening will begin with a champagne cocktail reception and includes a seated dinner. Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities begin at $3,000 up to $25,000.

Purchase via the website or for more information, contact Ann Whaley at [email protected] or call 214-987-4662.







Joe Russo, Dr. Carla Russo, Cindy Brinker Simmons, Regina Bruce, and John Pickett.







Aashik Khakoo, CEO, WOKC; Jackie Thornton, Gala Chair; Jenice Dunayer, Gala Chair; Adam Dunayer, Host





John Dankovchik, Chairman of the Board, WOKC; Tim Schutze, Board Member

Butch Johnson, Carol Johnson, Carlo Baron







Jolie Humphrey, Fran Cashen, Mary Black PHOTOS: Danny Campbell