Leeza Gibbons to Headline Juliette Fowler’s Visionary Women Luncheon

Emmy award-winning TV and radio personality, New York Times best-selling author and caregiver advocate Leeza Gibbons will be the featured speaker at Juliette Fowler’s Women Visionary Luncheon on Nov. 18.

Gibbons has hosted, produced, and reported for multiple shows such as Entertainment Tonight, My Generation, and her own talk show LEEZA. She is also the author of the New York Times best-seller, Take 2: Your Guide to Creating Happy Endings; and Fierce Optimism: Seven Secrets for Playing Nice and Winning Big.

“In addition to Leeza’s extensive background in the field of entertainment and news media, she is such an instrumental advocate for healthcare, wellness, and caregiving, and a true voice of hope,” said president and CEO of Juliette Fowler Communities, Nicole Gann.

Gibbons became an instrumental advocate for healthcare, wellness, and caregiving. Her mother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s inspired many of her actions. Later in 2002, she created Leeza’s Care Connection. A nonprofit located in California and South Carolina, it provides and offers free services and support to families facing chronic illness and disease.

The Visionary Woman Luncheon will award AWARE, Deloitte LPP, and recent Texas Christian University Graduate, Miranda Sullivan. They will be awarded for their service to Juliette Fowler Communities.

Additionally, the luncheon will also feature an art display presented by the Junior League of Dallas. They will highlight works completed by residents with dementia at Fowler Communities.

The luncheon chair is Preston Hollow’s Michelle Feavel. Honorary chairs are Highland Park’s Mary and Roland Bandy.

The luncheon will take place Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Tickets for the luncheon are available for sale for $200. All proceeds will benefit Fowler’s One Heart Fund and support its residents.

“Please join us for this exciting opportunity to hear the amazing and compassionate Leeza Gibbons, and help us honor three outstanding award recipients,” added Gann. “Your support of this luncheon and Juliette Fowler Communities provides critical funding to our One Heart Annual Fund, enabling us to continue to implement the most innovative programs while caring for the most vulnerable among us, the young and old at Fowler.”