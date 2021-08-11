The Family Place Announces New CEO

The Family Place, a family violence non-profit agency recently announced their new CEO Mimi Crume Sterling, who will take over in September upon the retirement of current CEO Paige Flink.

Flink served as the agency’s CEO for 30 years and announced her retirement plans in January.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mimi Crume Sterling to lead the incredible team at The Family Place and continue the impactful legacy that Paige [Flink] created over the past 30 years,” said Harold Ginsburg, chairman of the board of The Family Place. “Paige has played a crucial role in informing and influencing public perception of family violence, and the North Texas community’s response to it. It is with great confidence that we welcome Mimi to continue to carry out the mission of The Family Place.”

Sterling was most recently Vice President of Environmental Social Governance and Belonging at the Neiman Marcus Group.

Sterling joined the Neiman Marcus Group originally as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations and relocated her family to Dallas in 2014 after 15 years of working in luxury fashion and lifestyle PR, branding, and marketing in New York City. After five years, she moved on to oversee corporate culture and philanthropy as a part of the Neiman Marcus Group transformation team.

“Mimi’s philanthropic spirit and decorated background make her the ideal fit for this role,” said Flink. “I look forward to working closely with her over the coming months as she transitions to lead an organization I have loved. I truly couldn’t be leaving The Family Place in better hands.”

Sterling got involved in philanthropy, starting with shadowing her mother who was active within the Indianapolis Children’s Museum Guild throughout the 1970s and ’80s.

“It’s with great honor and gratitude that I take the reigns as the new CEO of The Family Place this fall,” said Sterling. “I could not be more privileged to join such a critical and impactful organization, and I am dedicated to continuing to execute and implement the laser-focused mission of The Family Place. We want to ensure bright futures for every victim of family violence, empowering them to lead lives free from abuse for generations to come.”