Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out August 14 and 15

If you’re seeking your dream home in the Preston Hollow area or the Park Cities, we have some new open houses to check out this weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 14

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

11202 Northland Circle, Dallas. This beautifully remodeled home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in highly-coveted Preston Hollow, and was the beneficiary of an extensive remodel in 2019. An impressive primary retreat, spacious guest rooms, dedicated home office, oversized garage, wood floors, and an abundance of natural light are also highlights. The tranquil and private backyard oasis features a large heated pool, spa, several lounging areas, and immediate access to the Northaven Trail right outside the back gate. Three bedrooms/three baths. $950,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

4553 Fairway Ave., Highland Park. This updated single-family home in Highland Park has duplex zoning and a floor plan that provides flexibility to convert easily to two units for income-producing property. The upstairs utility room with washer dryer connection is easily convertible to a kitchen for a second unit. A flex room attached to the garage can be converted to a workshop, office, or guest quarters. Four bedrooms/four bathrooms. $1,299,000. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4553 Fairway Ave.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4618 Amherst Ave.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

4618 W. Amherst Ave., Dallas. This stunning custom build is located in the coveted Briarwood neighborhood and boasts beautiful hardwoods and designer touches throughout. The kitchen features elegant cabinetry, quartz countertops, a dining nook, a wet bar, and an oversized island with a breakfast bar. A butler’s pantry leads into the dining room. The kitchen overlooks the living area, which boasts 20-foot ceilings, a cast stone fireplace, and built-ins. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,595,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4500 Belclaire Ave., Highland Park. This recently refreshed property built by Goff Custom Homes sits on a large corner lot in Highland Park. Home chefs will enjoy the gourmet island kitchen with natural stone counters, gas range, and stainless appliances. A large great room with an antique beamed ceiling and fireplace is open to the breakfast area and has views of the pool. A screened loggia with wood burning fireplace opens to the backyard, pool, and glass-covered patio with a cooking area. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $2.95 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4500 Belclaire

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3607 Northwest Parkway

PHOTO: Compass

3607 Northwest Parkway, University Park. This updated home offers spacious living in an amazing location. The owners recently expanded the square footage, allowing for a large flex space. One bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs, with the primary suite located upstairs. Three bedrooms/two bathrooms. $849,000. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3519 Edgewater St., Dallas. This new construction is located in the Northern Heights near the Katy Trail. Built by Harwood Homes, this three-level transitional modern boasts 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and white oak hardwoods in an open living concept. A luxurious owner’s retreat offers its own balcony and his-and-hers baths. Four bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $2.15 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.