Rogers Healy and Associates, SMU Announce Multi-Year Deal

SMU Athletics and Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate announced Thursday a multi-year relationship, naming Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate as “the Official Real Estate Company of the SMU Mustangs.”

“As a proud SMU graduate, officially partnering with the Mustangs is such a natural fit,” Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of Rogers Healy and Associates said. “Not only is SMU’s dedication to its athletic program top-notch, but its commitment to helping the student-athletes off the field is something I am incredibly proud to support.”

In addition to the exclusive sponsorship designation, Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate will have visibility through signage at SMU Athletics events, game day broadcasts, social media via official SMU Athletics platforms, and overarching brand opportunities with all SMU athletic programs.

“There’s a tremendous excitement surrounding the upcoming season, and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to work with Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate and we are grateful for their commitment,” said Josh White, general manager of Mustang Sports Properties, the university’s athletics multimedia rights holder and local dedicated LEARFIELD team.

Healy, a 2003 graduate of the university, started his real estate career while at SMU. He also has been an active supporter of the Mustangs following his graduation.

Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate will also partner with the “Life After Ball” program. Healy has served as a mentor for the program since its inception and will continue to evolve his support of the program.

“SMU’s established ‘Life After Ball’ program is vital to the development of its student-athletes. I have enjoyed being part of the program since its inception and I’m excited to continue being involved,” Healy said.

In a press release, the firm said more than a dozen former SMU football players have interned for Healy’s companies, and former Mustang Michael Salerno works in a full-time capacity as Client Relocation Coordinator for Healy Global Real Estate + Relocation, a sister company to Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate.