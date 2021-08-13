Fajita Pete’s Gives Back With Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser

Delivery-centric Tex-Mex eatery Fajita Pete’s will commemorate National Fajita Day by donating 10% of systemwide profits from August 16-20 to local chapters of the Boys & Girls Club in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, as well as Kansas City, Missouri.

While National Fajita Day falls on Wednesday, Aug. 18, Fajita Pete’s Founder and CEO Pedro “Pete” Mora wanted to use the occasion to give back more to the communities where Fajita Pete’s has locations.

“Our success is due to the great communities and loyal customers who have supported us over the years, and we wanted to do something to thank them and make a positive impact,” said Mora. “Boys & Girls Clubs do a phenomenal job of helping kids everywhere reach their full potential, and that’s why we chose to partner with them for an extended celebration of National Fajita Day.”

Fajita Pete’s has 20 locations, including one at 4441 Lovers Lane, with plans in the works for 45 more. The Park Cities location opened in September of 2020.

“Partnerships between the business community and the Boys & Girls Clubs not only help us continue our mission but also demonstrate to our young club members that they are worth investing in and that people care about them,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas President and CEO Charles English. “We deeply appreciate Fajita Pete’s pledge to donate as part of its National Fajita Day celebration.”