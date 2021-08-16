Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 9-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WATCH OUT!

A sneaky thief grabbed a woman’s purse from her Mercedes SUV in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue while the purse’s owner was getting things out of the back of the vehicle around 1:45 p.m. Aug. 15.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

Arrested at 2:13 a.m.: a 23 year old accused of public intoxication in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Arrested at 2:33 a.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated and public intoxication in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Arrested at 2:33 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue.

A careless driver hit a GMC Yukon parked in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue leaving the rear bumper and the body of the SUV on the driver’s side damaged before speeding away at 8:37 a.m.

10 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:45 a.m.: a 19 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and a warrant in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A fraudster applied for unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Beverly Drive around noon.

A crook cut the wires connecting a Toyota Tacoma and a tailgate in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue and made off with the tailgate around 9:30 p.m.

11 Wednesday

The driver of a Dodge Charger led an officer on a chase after an officer tried to stop the motorist for not fully stopping at a stop sign around 2:08 a.m. near the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue. Motorist turned off the Charger’s lights and continued to drive away, ignoring traffic devices. Officers called off the pursuit at Mockingbird Lane and Abbott Avenue.

A rogue shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Cadillac Escalade that was parked in the 4700 block of Douglas Avenue around 4:11 a.m. before security footage showed an unknown vehicle speeding away.

A reckless driver backed into a BMW X5 in the parking lot of Nothing Bundt Cakes in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and drove away around 12:39 p.m.

12 Thursday

Arrested at 8:16 p.m.: a 60-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive.

14 Saturday

Another irresponsible motorist rear ended a Lincoln Navigator at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road around 8:54 p.m. and continued southbound on Preston Road before turning on Beverly Drive.

15 Sunday

Arrested at 12:44 a.m.: a 29 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Wednesday

A pilferer made off with two bicycles from the 3500 block of Asbury Avenue before noon.

12 Thursday

Reported at 8:40 a.m.: a stealer swiped two pieces of furniture from a home in the 4300 block of Glenwick Lane.

Arrested at 12:50 p.m.: a 65-year-old woman accused of disorderly conduct in the 6800 block of Snider Plaza.

13 Friday

A crook took two rear tail lights from a Ford F-150 in the 3400 block of Marquette Street before 6:30 a.m. Tail lights were also taken from a Ford F-250 in the 3400 block of Centenary Drive before 7:28 a.m.

Arrested at 3:34 p.m.: a 69-year-old woman accused of assault in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive.