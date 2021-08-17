A Day at the Races

Turtle Creek Conservancy in May hosted their signature fundraiser, the 13th-annual Day at the Races, as a hybrid event.

The hybrid concept allowed people to gather at their homes for a Derby party and watch the live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby from Turtle Creek Park, and participate in the silent auction, the Hat Contest, use the free “wagering ticket” and place additional “bets.”

The ‘Derby in a Box’ featured a selection of Buttermilk Biscuits with bourbon-glazed Ham, smoked salmon, traditional Kentucky Benedictine spread with crudités, a cheese and cracker platter, macarons, cookies, mini Kentucky Derby walnut and chocolate Pies, mini Bourbon for Mint Juleps, a small Scout & Cellar Wine bottle, and other refreshments.

Honorary Chairs Regina Bruce, Dr. Carla Russo, and Tammany Stern, along with a few guests, joined Turtle Creek Conservancy membership and development director Amanda Ward for the live-streamed event.

Funds raised for the Turtle Creek Conservancy support the care and development of the Turtle Creek corridor, Turtle Creek Park, and Arlington Hall.







Joe Russo, Rob Stern, John Pickett, and Scott Douglas







Amanda Ward of the Turtle Creek Conservancy

Nikki and Crayton Webb. Crayton won the Hat Contest PHOTOS: Danny Campbell