Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Aug. 21 and 22

Ready to find that house? The market is hot, so get geared up for a weekend of house-hunting with this fresh list of open houses.

Saturday, August 21

4211 Rawlins St. #641, Dallas. This townhome has had a bit of a glow-up in the form of new paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, window treatments, and closets organized with Elfa. The end unit has plenty of natural light, and the perfect floorplan. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $514,900. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4211 Rawlins, #641

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3920 Travis, #23

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

3920 Travis St. #23, Dallas. Walk to Katy Trail in this gated-entry modern condo designed by Lionel Morrisson. The completely remodeled unit features new custom soft close cabinet drawers, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplash, a farm sink, and new lighting throughout. One bedroom/one bath. $320,000. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

4320 Royal Ridge Dr., Dallas. Great street, wonderful curb appeal, and new renovations make this home a winner. The updated home boasts a large vaulted ceiling in the living room, a separate guest room with a full bath and private pool access, a gleaming master bath, and a light and bright kitchen. Outside, an oversized deck overlooks a sparkling pool. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $765,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4320 Royal Ridge Dr.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

5915 Northaven Road

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5915 Northaven Road, Dallas. This 2018 construction sits on nearly a half acre with an enormous backyard just waiting for a pool. The open floor plan also still affords privacy and space, with a primary bedroom, guest quarters, and a study on the first floor. A chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances, tons of storage, and a long island is right in the middle of the action. Five bedrooms/five baths. $1.99 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

9134 Cochran Heights Dr., Dallas. Nestled in Bluffview, this Cochran Heights home features an open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. The entire home was recently refreshed with new paint throughout, a new air conditioning unit, new marble backsplash in the kitchen, a vent hood, new light fixtures, and more. Three bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $650,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

9134 Cochran Heights Dr.

PHOTO: Compass

4618 W. Amherst Ave.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

4618 W. Amherst Ave., Dallas. This stunning custom build is located in the coveted Briarwood neighborhood and boasts beautiful hardwoods and designer touches throughout. The kitchen features elegant cabinetry, quartz countertops, a dining nook, a wet bar, and an oversized island with a breakfast bar. A butler’s pantry leads into the dining room. The kitchen overlooks the living area, which boasts 20-foot ceilings, a cast stone fireplace, and built-ins. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,499,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

4217 Beaver Brook Place, Dallas. This beautifully updated home also boasts an outdoor living space that will have you forgetting you’re in the city, with lush gardens, bubbling fountains, a waterfall rushing over a koi pond, and a fire pit. Five bedrooms/three bathrooms. $995,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.