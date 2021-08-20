Friday, August 20, 2021

FROM LEFT: Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, D'Andra Simmons, Brandi Redmond, Kameron Westcott, and Dr. TIffany Moon. PHOTO: Tommy Garcia/Virginia Sherwood/Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo
‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Not Returning In 2022

Real Housewives of Dallas won’t be returning next year, Bravo confirmed. The franchise debuted in 2016.

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that, nothing official has been decided,” Bravo added in a statement to Deadline Tuesday.

While it’s unknown why Bravo put the series on hold, season 5 wasn’t without its share of controversy, including after Kameron Westcott accused new cast member and the show’s first Asian woman and doctor Dr. Tiffany Moon of “perpetuating Asian stereotypes,” the Dallas Morning News reported.

Variety reported Kameron’s husband, Court, who’s since deactivated his Twitter account, tweeted in response to Moon, “‘anti-racism’ is racism. It discriminates by the color of one’s skin. They tried that once in Germany, it did not work out well. I don’t understand how many of your patients would be comfortable with you treating them with your open vile racism.”

The Bravo network subsequently issued a statement in support of Moon.

“Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Anti-racism is, in fact, not racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence,” the network’s statement read.

Read more from Deadline here and from the Dallas Morning News here.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

