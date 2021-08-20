Year Delay Can’t Spoil 35th Anniversary La Fiesta

La Fiesta had a “Royal Celebration” fit for its 35th anniversary year.

A year delayed, the 2020 duchesses and escorts and their families were honored June 12 at the Fairmont Hotel with the celebration of the six flags that have flown over Texas.

Dinner and dancing followed with the Dave Alexander Orchestra and Signed, Sealed and Delivered.

The families enjoyed a week of events leading up to the gala including the Duchess and Doll Luncheon honoring the mothers of the 2020 duchesses and escorts.

Mary Deaver and Fran Matise, along with their committees, delivered the long-awaited activities.

Check our upcoming September issues for coverage of the 2021 duchesses.

Photos: James French