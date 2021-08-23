Hockaday Girl Saddles Up for Nationals

M.K. Connatser, a Bluffview resident and sixth grader at Hockaday, has been chosen to compete in the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions on Aug. 24-29 in suburban Chicago.

Connatser and her horse, Donau HIT, are ranked in 10th in the country in the 12-14 age group, which qualified them for nationals for the United States Equestrian Federation.

The ranking was compiled from Connatser’s cumulative results from three shows earlier this year — the Texas Rose Classic, the GSEC Diamond Classic, and the Houston Dressage Society summer show.