Katy 5K Returning To Reverchon Park

The annual Katy 5K is coming back Sept. 9 after going virtual last year.

The 23rd-annual 5K begins at 7:30 p.m. at Reverchon Park. Registration also includes admittance to the Katy Picnic beginning at 7:45 p.m., which includes food from more than 50 local restaurants, and a live performance from Emerald City band Downtown Fever.

To register or find out more information about how to become a sponsor or picnic partner, visit katytraildallas.org. There will be no race-day registration this year. Registration closes at 5 p.m. September 8 or when the event reaches 75% capacity and sells out.

“After a virtual event last year, proceeds from this event are more crucial than ever to ensure the Katy Trail continues to run in peak condition,” the event’s website notes.

Regular 5K registration (which includes a performance tech shirt, a chip timer, food, two Michelob Ultras, and Picnic entry) is $60, registration and individual membership to the Friends of the Katy Trail is $100, VIP registration (which also includes annual membership, VIP tent access, a barbecue dinner from Katy Trail Ice House, and a Friends of the Katy Trail hat) is $150, and 5K registration for children 13 and under (which includes a chip timer, T-shirt, food, and Picnic entry, is $20.

Packet pickup prior to the race will be Sept. 4-7 at Luke’s Locker at 3046 Mockingbird Lane.

Friends of the Katy Trail is the nonprofit organization responsible for raising all funds needed to maintain and improve the Katy Trail.