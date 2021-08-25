Lady Scots Sweep Rockwall in Home Opener

After playing its first 14 volleyball matches on the road, Highland Park finally returned home on Tuesday for a sweep of Class 6A powerhouse Rockwall.

The hard-fought victory (25-22, 25-22, 26-24) for the Lady Scots (12-3) came on the heels of an impressive runner-up finish at the Northwest ISD tournament on Saturday in Justin.

At the tournament, HP won its first seven matches to reach the Gold bracket, then knocked off Prosper in the semifinals before winning the first set of an eventual loss to Flower Mound for the championship.

Emily Hellmuth earned MVP honors for the three-day event, while Vivian Johnson and Sydney Breon were named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Scots will continue their rigorous nondistrict schedule at the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament beginning Thursday in Leander. HP will open with pool play against San Antonio Churchill, Austin Westlake, and Leander Glenn.