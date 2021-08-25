Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 17 – 22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EMBARASSINGLY EASY?

A prowler didn’t quite get the open-door treatment Aug. 17 at a 45-year-old man’s home in the 10500 block of Barrywood Drive. But an unlocked window proved convenient enough for the crook to get in and out with some loot. The resident didn’t report the caper until 9:51 p.m. Aug. 20.

17 Tuesday

Before 12:33 p.m., a prowler snatched contents from an unsecured Romeaux Landscape Company van calling on a home in the 4500 block of Valley Ridge Road.

Reported at 4:49 p.m.: a theft from a 54-year-old Maryville, Tennessee woman at Whole Foods Market in the Preston Forest Shopping Center.

At 11:28 p.m., a 74-year-old woman from the 6900 block of Waggoner Road discovered her home ransacked. Then at 12:46 a.m. on Aug. 19, she found a burglar had also stole contents from her vehicle.

18 Wednesday

Officers responded at 1:13 a.m. after a suspicious person was seen “messing” with the door of a 62-year-old man’s home in the 7100 block of Royal Lane.

Before 9:02 a.m. at Park Lane and Central Expressway, a ruffian attacked a 54-year-old man with a deadly weapon.

Arrested at 5:28 p.m.: a 57-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Dillard’s at NorthPark Center.

19 Thursday

Stolen before 5:55 a.m.: a 36-year-old man’s vehicle from his home in the 6400 block of Glendora Avenue.

Taken overnight before 7:22 a.m.: a 55-year-old man’s vehicle from Preston Valley Shopping Center.

Reported at 5:40 p.m.: The Aug. 16 burglary of a 74-year-old man’s vehicle in the 5200 block of Royal Lane.

20 Friday

At 5:35 p.m., a 49-year-old Sachse woman needed a ride home from NorthPark Center. A thief had stolen her vehicle.

Recovered at 9:31 p.m. near Northwest Highway and Hathaway Street: a vehicle stolen in another jurisdiction.

21 Saturday

Before 12:40 a.m., a bungling burglar tried to steal from a home in the 7000 block of Eudora Drive.

Reported at 5:02 p.m.: Two ruffians on Aug. 20 injured a 61-year-old Coppell man in the 5200 Royal Lane.

Before 5:08 p.m., a vandal damaged the window of a 54-year-old Kissimmee, Florida woman’s rental car at Lovers Seafood & Market on Lovers Lane near Inwood Road.

22 Sunday

Arrested at 1:39 a.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of evading officers during a traffic stop in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway.

Taken before 8:50 a.m.: a 60-year-old man’s vehicle from apartments in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 1:30 p.m.: A burglar on Aug. 21 smashed a window to steal from a 23-year-old Mesquite woman’s vehicle at the Preston of the Park Cities on Sherry Lane. And reported at 8:43 p.m.: A burglar also broke into a 42-year-old woman’s vehicle there.