Ram Tough: Matthew Stafford’s Busy Summer

After spending the first 12 years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, former Highland Park standout Matthew Stafford will be donning new colors this fall with the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s old news, of course, but worth mentioning because of a new ESPN story that offers a deep-dive into Stafford’s offseason that included being traded, moving his family to California, and familiarizing himself with new teammates and coaches. It’s worth a read.

It’s been 16 years since Stafford led the Scots to an undefeated season and the Class 4A Division I state title in 2005. Four years later, he was the top pick in the NFL draft.

Stafford, 32, has already amassed more than 45,000 passing yards and 282 touchdowns in his career. The Rams open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Chicago Bears.