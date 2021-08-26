Go Here: Open Houses To Check Out Aug. 28 and 29

Still looking for your dream house? We have a few open houses to check out this weekend that just might narrow that decision down.

Saturday

7517 Pebblestone Dr. #14, Dallas. Perfect for a first-time buyer, this updated townhome is move-in ready, with a gourmet kitchen, new flooring, updated counters in both bathrooms, two separate living areas, and more. A secured gate gives access to covered carports. Two bedrooms/two baths. $299,700. Schools: Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open houses: Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday

11527 Rosser Road, Dallas. This transitional home has been given a fresh paint job on the inside and bright new LED lighting throughout and boasts a large primary suite with plenty of storage and seating, his and hers walk-in closets, an en-suite with raised double sinks, a walk-in double shower, and deep soaking tub. A cozy gas fireplace and built-ins provide great family space in the living room, and a second living room with a vaulted ceiling and new windows overlooks a huge backyard. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $929,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.

3778 Shorecrest Dr., Dallas. This inviting and charming Shorecrest Terrace home sits across from the greenbelt. Inside, an updated kitchen is punctuated with white cabinets, double ovens, and views of the dining area. An oversized family room boasts vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and overlooks the backyard. Three bedrooms/three bathrooms. $639,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3757 Valley Ridge Road, Dallas. This Midway Hollow gem was extensively renovated in 2017 and features an open floor plan and seamless flow from the living room to the dining area and kitchen. The primary suite offers a large walk-in closet with loads of storage and a designer bath with dual vanities and a soaking tub. Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. $499,900. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Foster Elementary, Walnut Hill Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Monica, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4332 Royal Ridge Dr., Dallas. Great updates make this one-story home in the Les Jardins neighborhood the perfect option for someone looking for comfort and sophistication. Updates include new paint inside and out, a reconfigured entry facade, new windows, Aerin lighting, and a tile facade gas fireplace with fire glass, and updated bathrooms. Four bedrooms/three bathrooms. $779,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

5503 La Foy Boulevard, Dallas. This luxury custom-built home is close to University Park in a highly desirable neighborhood and boasts concrete floors, natural stone, and Walker and Zanger tile throughout. The kitchen features stainless Thermador appliances that include double convection ovens and a six-burner range with grill and outdoor ventilation. Three bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $775,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.