The Highland Park High School drumline helped HPHS alumnus Don Iglehart celebrate his 100th birthday Tuesday with a ‘driveway party.’ PHOTO: Rachel Snyder
HPHS Alumnus Marks 100th Birthday

Rachel Snyder

The Highland Park High School drumline and the Lads and Lassies choir helped HPHS alumnus Don Iglehart celebrate his 100th birthday Tuesday with a ‘driveway party.’

Highland Park Education Foundation Meg Jones Boyd said Iglehart is among the oldest living Highland Park High School alumni. 

“He walks laps in his house every day and lifts hand weights to stay strong,” his granddaughter Amy Dodson said. “He loves listening to jazz and plays solitaire at the dining room table so we can watch his neighbors pass by…he loves watching all of the activity on his block!”

Keep a look out for the October issue of Park Cities People and on our website peoplenewspapers.com for more about Iglehart.

