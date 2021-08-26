Leadership Arts Institute Class of 2021
Thirty-two Dallas professionals graduated in a virtual ceremony May 11 honoring the Class of 2021 of the Business Council for the Arts’ (BCA) Leadership Arts Institute (LAI). For 33 years the Institute has trained emerging to accomplished business professionals in leadership, nonprofit board best practices, and knowledge of critical issues affecting arts and cultural institutions throughout North Texas.
Presiding over the thirty-third annual LAI graduation ceremony—held virtually online due to the pandemic—were BCA Founder’s Chair Nancy Nasher, Vice President of NorthPark Management Company, and BCA CEO Katherine Wagner.
Leadership Arts Institute Dallas Class of 2021
Madison Becker – Southern Methodist University
Scott Bollinger – City of Garland
Brad Brown – Jackson Walker LLP
Emily Brown – Southern Methodist University
Craig Carpenter – BakerHostetler
Jason Carr – The Law Office of Jason Carr, PLLC
Ollievette Christian – HALL Group
Jess Collins – HOK
Machell Denson – American Airlines, Inc.
Susan Fisher – Thompson Coburn LLP
Amanda Gadison – Thompson Coburn LLP
Clara Hinojosa – The Mexico Institute
Nicole Hooper – Nicole Hooper PhD PLLC
Jared Knight – Vinson & Elkins LLP
Joya Lang – AT&T Performing Arts Center
Kathryn MacDonell – Texas Health Resources
Heather Mishra – UT Southwestern Medical Center
Colleen Murray, DVM
Jim Price – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Kara Rafferty – The Rafferty Firm
Ashely Sage – Southern Methodist University
Pritish Savant – NorthPark Management Company
Savannah Saxton – AT&T Performing Arts Center
Timothy Shippey – The Beck Group
Lela Shook – UT Southwestern Medical Center
Madeleine Shroyer – Maddrey PLLC
Thomas Spencer – UT Southwestern Medical Center
Abigail Valliere – Corgan
Jana Wight – Thompson & Knight LLP
Briana Wunderli – Corgan
Pete Zwick – Jones Day