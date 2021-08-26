Leadership Arts Institute Class of 2021

Thirty-two Dallas professionals graduated in a virtual ceremony May 11 honoring the Class of 2021 of the Business Council for the Arts’ (BCA) Leadership Arts Institute (LAI). For 33 years the Institute has trained emerging to accomplished business professionals in leadership, nonprofit board best practices, and knowledge of critical issues affecting arts and cultural institutions throughout North Texas.

Presiding over the thirty-third annual LAI graduation ceremony—held virtually online due to the pandemic—were BCA Founder’s Chair Nancy Nasher, Vice President of NorthPark Management Company, and BCA CEO Katherine Wagner.

Leadership Arts Institute Dallas Class of 2021

Madison Becker – Southern Methodist University Scott Bollinger – City of Garland Brad Brown – Jackson Walker LLP Emily Brown – Southern Methodist University Craig Carpenter – BakerHostetler Jason Carr – The Law Office of Jason Carr, PLLC Ollievette Christian – HALL Group Jess Collins – HOK Machell Denson – American Airlines, Inc. Susan Fisher – Thompson Coburn LLP Amanda Gadison – Thompson Coburn LLP Clara Hinojosa – The Mexico Institute Nicole Hooper – Nicole Hooper PhD PLLC Jared Knight – Vinson & Elkins LLP Joya Lang – AT&T Performing Arts Center Kathryn MacDonell – Texas Health Resources Heather Mishra – UT Southwestern Medical Center Colleen Murray, DVM Jim Price – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Kara Rafferty – The Rafferty Firm Ashely Sage – Southern Methodist University Pritish Savant – NorthPark Management Company Savannah Saxton – AT&T Performing Arts Center Timothy Shippey – The Beck Group Lela Shook – UT Southwestern Medical Center Madeleine Shroyer – Maddrey PLLC Thomas Spencer – UT Southwestern Medical Center Abigail Valliere – Corgan Jana Wight – Thompson & Knight LLP Briana Wunderli – Corgan Pete Zwick – Jones Day