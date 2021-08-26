Thursday, August 26, 2021

Leadership Arts Institute Class of 2021

Thirty-two Dallas professionals graduated in a virtual ceremony May 11 honoring the Class of 2021 of the Business Council for the Arts’ (BCA) Leadership Arts Institute (LAI). For 33 years the Institute has trained emerging to accomplished business professionals in leadership, nonprofit board best practices, and knowledge of critical issues affecting arts and cultural institutions throughout North Texas. 

Presiding over the thirty-third annual LAI graduation ceremony—held virtually online due to the pandemic—were BCA Founder’s Chair Nancy Nasher, Vice President of NorthPark Management Company, and BCA CEO Katherine Wagner. 

Leadership Arts Institute Dallas Class of 2021 

Madison Becker – Southern Methodist University 

Scott Bollinger – City of Garland 

Brad Brown – Jackson Walker LLP 

Emily Brown – Southern Methodist University 

Craig Carpenter – BakerHostetler 

Jason Carr – The Law Office of Jason Carr, PLLC 

Ollievette Christian – HALL Group 

Jess Collins – HOK 

Machell Denson – American Airlines, Inc. 

Susan Fisher – Thompson Coburn LLP 

Amanda Gadison – Thompson Coburn LLP 

Clara Hinojosa – The Mexico Institute 

Nicole Hooper – Nicole Hooper PhD PLLC 

Jared Knight – Vinson & Elkins LLP 

Joya Lang – AT&T Performing Arts Center 

Kathryn MacDonell – Texas Health Resources 

Heather Mishra – UT Southwestern Medical Center 

Colleen Murray, DVM 

Jim Price – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas 

Kara Rafferty – The Rafferty Firm 

Ashely Sage – Southern Methodist University 

Pritish Savant – NorthPark Management Company 

Savannah Saxton – AT&T Performing Arts Center 

Timothy Shippey – The Beck Group 

Lela Shook – UT Southwestern Medical Center 

Madeleine Shroyer – Maddrey PLLC 

Thomas Spencer – UT Southwestern Medical Center 

Abigail Valliere – Corgan 

Jana Wight – Thompson & Knight LLP 

Briana Wunderli – Corgan 

Pete Zwick – Jones Day 

