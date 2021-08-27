Faith Friday: SMAA Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Events

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church is celebrating its 75th anniversary in a big way.

The first worship service was held in August 1945 in a Boy Scout hut located on the grounds of the University Park YMCA. Several months later, on the Feast Day of Saint Michael and All Angels, the group, enacted the charter and formed Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, according to the church’s website.

Saint Michael has since grown to become one the largest Episcopal parishes in the United States, serving approximately 6,000 communicants, the website continues.

To mark their 75th anniversary, the church is hosting speakers’ series and events until June 5, 2022.

This year, former Saint Michael clergy members, the Rev. Amy Meaux, the Rev. Tamara Newell, and the Rev. Patty Willett Rhyne will participate in a panel discussion on women in ministry on Sept. 13, then on Sept. 26, the Rev. Dr. Mark S. Anschutz, former rector of Saint Michael, will return for Feast of Saint Michael and All Angels Sunday. The Rev. Don Spafford will be a special guest for the Blessing of the Animals on Oct. 3. The Rev. Dr. Robert S. Dannals, another former rector of Saint Michael, will return to the pulpit for All Saints Sunday Nov. 7.

For the full calendar of events, visit Saint Michael and All Angels’ website.