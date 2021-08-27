Gallery: Highland Park Football vs. Southlake Carroll

Don’t read too much into the Scots’ 45-21 defeat to last year’s Class 6A Division I state runners-up in terms of the Scots’ prospects going forward.

“We won’t play anyone better than Southlake Carroll,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “It’s not the first time we’ve been beaten like this in the first game of the season, and our players have always come back strong.”

