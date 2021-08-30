Grown Ups (and Masks) Should Keep Kids Safe

I’ll be honest: I’m feeling half-and-half about going back to school in person.

Last year, I went online and learned virtually. Some of my classmates had a hard time learning virtually and went back to in-person as quickly as they could. But I feel like I did OK. I made good grades. I got to be in the Lone Star Challenge and came in seventh in the whole school district. I still had fun.

I missed my friends.

But I also was a little worried about wearing a mask the whole time. I believe in science, though, and it just makes common sense that a mask works to help prevent COVID.

This year, I don’t have a choice. I will be going in person. And that’s OK. My mom bought me plenty of masks, and hand sanitizer. I plan on wearing two masks, because I’m not old enough to be vaccinated yet.

I’m only 10 years old. I don’t know why they haven’t figured out how to give me that shot yet, but I want it soon, because I like feeling safe and being safe.

My mom told me I shouldn’t argue with people who tell me I don’t need to wear a mask. I’m just going to tell them, “You do you, I’ll do me.” My mom says that’s a nice way of telling people to mind their own business.

I’m supposed to be trying to be nice even when I don’t want to be, which seems like a violation of free expression, but some people cannot handle being told they are wrong.

I don’t know what the new year will look like. I hope that everyone feels like I do, and wants to stay safe. I am glad that my school district is telling everyone to wear a mask.

I feel safe when everyone is wearing a mask, or at least doesn’t give me a hard time about wearing mine. I will also feel safe if my school can make sure kids are far apart, because some kids sneeze for distance and wear their masks weird (I saw on my Zoom last year), and I did not work this hard all last year to get COVID my first week at school.

I will be so mad if I get COVID. It sounds awful even if you get it a little bit and not a lot. I’m not particularly excited about the fact it can kill you, either. It might not kill me, but if I get it and accidentally give it to my friends and family, it could kill someone else. That’s not cool, either.

In conclusion, if I have to go to school in person in the middle of a pandemic, I’d like the grown-ups to help us be safe. I can’t believe a kid has to say this, but if we can’t get a vaccination yet, everyone should be working very hard to keep them safe.