Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 23-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHERE’S THE MUSIC?

Reported at 2:07 p.m. Aug. 28: a rogue took a stereo from a Chevrolet Avalanche in the 6000 block of Auburndale Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Wednesday

A burglar rummaged through a Ford F250 parked in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue and took a box containing various documents, a leather binder, and a pair of Adidas reading glasses before 7:30 a.m.

Arrested at 4:54 p.m.: a 22-year-old man for warrants in the 4200 block of Westway Avenue.

26 Thursday

Reported at 5:42 p.m.: an intruder got into an attached garage in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue and took a bicycle from inside.

27 Friday

Arrested at 1:29 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of assault in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A burglar broke the driver’s side front window of a Chevrolet Silverado in the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive and took an envelope containing $5,600 around 3:33 p.m.

28 Saturday

Reported at 11:10 a.m.: a crook took a metal flatbed trailer parked in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue.

29 Sunday

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 36-year-old woman accused of assault causing bodily injury and a warrant at Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 32-year-old for a warrant in Highland Park Village.

UNIVERSITY PARK

23 Monday

Reported at 6:44 a.m.: a thief took taillights from a Ford Raptor truck parked in the 3400 block of Villanova Drive. More taillights were reported stolen from the 4000 block of Amherst Street at 7:10 a.m., and from the 4100 block of Purdue Street at 7:50 a.m.

26 Thursday

A ne’er do well swiped two rear taillights from a Ford F150 parked in the 2800 block of Fondren Drive overnight before 7 a.m. Taillights were also taken from a Ford F150 in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue before 6 a.m.

A shoplifter swiped several items from the Tom Thumb store in Snider Plaza around 3:09 p.m.

27 Friday

A harasser threatened a woman from the 3600 block of Haynie Avenue around 2:15 p.m.