Tuesday, August 31, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 23-29

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHERE’S THE MUSIC?

Reported at 2:07 p.m. Aug. 28: a rogue took a stereo from a Chevrolet Avalanche in the 6000 block of Auburndale Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Wednesday

A burglar rummaged through a Ford F250 parked in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue and took a box containing various documents, a leather binder, and a pair of Adidas reading glasses before 7:30 a.m.

Arrested at 4:54 p.m.: a 22-year-old man for warrants in the 4200 block of Westway Avenue.

26 Thursday

Reported at 5:42 p.m.: an intruder got into an attached garage in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue and took a bicycle from inside.

27 Friday

Arrested at 1:29 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of assault in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A burglar broke the driver’s side front window of a Chevrolet Silverado in the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive and took an envelope containing $5,600 around 3:33 p.m.

28 Saturday

Reported at 11:10 a.m.: a crook took a metal flatbed trailer parked in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue.

29 Sunday

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 36-year-old woman accused of assault causing bodily injury and a warrant at Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 32-year-old for a warrant in Highland Park Village.

UNIVERSITY PARK

23 Monday

Reported at 6:44 a.m.: a thief took taillights from a Ford Raptor truck parked in the 3400 block of Villanova Drive. More taillights were reported stolen from the 4000 block of Amherst Street at 7:10 a.m., and from the 4100 block of Purdue Street at 7:50 a.m.

26 Thursday

A ne’er do well swiped two rear taillights from a Ford F150 parked in the 2800 block of Fondren Drive overnight before 7 a.m. Taillights were also taken from a Ford F150 in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue before 6 a.m.

A shoplifter swiped several items from the Tom Thumb store in Snider Plaza around 3:09 p.m.   

27 Friday

A harasser threatened a woman from the 3600 block of Haynie Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *