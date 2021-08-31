Each Moment Matters Luncheon Kickoff

The host committee hosted a kick-off party for the 12th-annual Each Moment Matters luncheon back in May. The main event will be Sept. 21st at Brook Hollow Golf Club.

Christie Carter, Beth and Dan Plumlee, and Junior Villanueva are serving as co-chairs. Sammye and Mike Myers will serve as honorary chairs.

The event supports the Faith Presbyterian Hospice Caring Fund, both in-home and at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center.

Each year, the event also highlights a number of individuals in our community who are making an extraordinary difference in the lives of others.

This year’s honorees include Christina Baroody, Betty and John Birkner, Edra Brantley, Yvette Cardenas, Jovelyn Castellanos, Jim and Carol Cress, Larry Dykstra, Tucker Enthoven, Katie Kemph, Toska Medlock Lee, Dr. Teik Limm, Mark Masepohl, Tanya and Ken McDonald, and Maryann Mihalopoulos, Dr. Esteria Miller, the Rev. Dr. Samira Page, Rhonda Taylor-Blair, and Rabbi Howard Wolk.

“We are delighted to honor 18 incredible individuals who give of themselves to better the world around them,” said Tena Burley, executive director of the Forefront Living Foundation. “Each of them share unique gifts and talents that impact lives and strengthen our community.”

Learn more about the Each Moment Matters Luncheon by visiting their website.

