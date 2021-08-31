Tuesday, August 31, 2021

PHOTO: Kevin Brown/State Fair of Texas
State Fair COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

With about 30 days to go until the opening of the fair, the State Fair of Texas publicized its latest COVID-19 health and safety guidelines this week.

The 2021 State Fair opens Sept. 24 and runs until Oct. 17.  The health and safety guidance will be familiar from the past year, including wearing a mask, keeping a safe distance from others, and using hand sanitizer or wash your hands frequently, and staying home if you’re sick or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Fair organizers say masks will be required indoors, citing Dallas County’s order.

“We are largely an outdoor event with plenty of eating and drinking. Approximately 80% of the State Fair is held in outdoor settings. Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do your part by following the above guidelines,” organizers say. “Particularly if you go inside, simply put a face covering on for the time you’re shopping, attending a show, or visiting an exhibit.”

Fairgoers won’t be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for entry, but organizers urge those who plan to attend the fair to “do your research, talk to your doctor, and consider a vaccine.”

Dallas County Health and Human Services will be on hand to offer vaccines at Big Tex Circle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the fair. Those who get vaccinated at the fair will get $20 in fair food and ride coupons.

Their most important tip, though, may be their last one, “most of all, please respect your fellow fairgoers.”

“We’re all in this together. And please remember that some operators may be short-staffed due to labor shortages,” organizers say. “Please practice patience and be kind to those who showed up to work and serve you at the great State Fair of Texas.”

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

