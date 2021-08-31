What’s in Storer?

Fleet-footed junior confidently assumes quarterback role for Scots

Brennan Storer has a strong arm and quick feet. But he knows that playing quarterback for Highland Park requires more than just physical tools.

The junior is prepared for the expectations that come with the position. And he is eager to demonstrate why he’s the next in line to follow an elite pedigree of signal-callers for the Scots.

“I like the pressure. It pushes me to be a better leader, on and off the field,” Storer said. “It’s a great lineage of quarterbacks, but I’m really just competing against myself.”

Storer will step into the starting role after the graduation of Brayden Schager, who is now a freshman at the University of Hawaii. Schager threw for more than 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games last season while also running for nine scores.

Storer saw limited action in a backup role in 2020, and he gained extensive experience at the junior-varsity level. HP head coach Randy Allen said Storer is equally adept at throwing from the pocket or scrambling on the ground.

“He’s a dual-threat quarterback who has come up through our program, so he understands the system,” Allen said. “He gives us a lot of options for things we can do on offense.”

At 5-feet-11 and 175 pounds, Storer might be a relative newcomer at the varsity level. Still, his potential already has earned him scholarship offers from a handful of college programs even before his first varsity start.

He has gained attention for his performance at 7-on-7 tournaments, has showcased his skills at elite camps around the country, and has worked extensively with renowned quarterback trainer Kevin Murray, the father of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Such experiences should have him prepared as he switches from the Thursday to the Friday night lights this season.

“I’m excited to be able to get some meaningful playing time,” Storer said. “I’ve always tried to play on big stages. I think the pressure makes me better.”

Storer should benefit from playing alongside several playmakers who saw significant action last season for the Scots, including running back Christian Reeves and receivers John Rutledge, Luke Rossley, Luke Herring, and Jackson Heis.

“He’s a playmaker, and we’ve got really good chemistry,” said Rutledge, who caught 32 passes, including four touchdowns last season as a junior. “He’s got all the confidence in the world and isn’t afraid of anything.”

Storer said he focused on his speed and strength training during the offseason to diversify his skillset further. He is scheduled to make his first start for HP on Aug. 26 against Southlake Carroll in a nationally televised showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“This is the best place to develop yourself as a player and be the best version of yourself off the field,” Storer said. “I’ve always wanted to prove that I’m the best.”