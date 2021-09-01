Highland Belles Hosting Spaghetti Supper, Online Auction/Raffle

The Highland Belles drill team will host their annual spaghetti supper and online auction/raffle Sept. 3.

The annual dinner is set before the Highland Park vs. Mesquite Horn football game. This year, there will be an in-person event at the high school cafeteria, as well as a take-out option, in addition to the online auction. Ticket sales will continue until Sept. 3. To buy a ticket or make a donation, visit the Highland Belles’ website. There will also be limited dinner tickets sold at the event. Dinner tickets are $11 each and raffle chances are $5 each, or six for $25.

The Highland Belles Booster Club will serve take-out spaghetti dinners from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the high school on Emerson where orders will be delivered to patron’s cars, and the dine-in event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m.

PHOTO: courtesy Highland Belles Booster Club

The online silent auction and raffle is open until Sept. 3 on their website. You can also text highlandbelles to 56651 to be directed to the auction site.

This year’s theme, “Just Keep Kicking” builds on the 38-year tradition of the Spaghetti Supper, which is the Belles’ only fundraiser. Proceeds from the event fund many of the drill team’s essentials including bus transportation, props, sound systems, and competition expenses.

“The Highland Belles would like to thank the numerous local businesses and friends who have provided support to our team through underwriting, more than 600 fantastic auction donations, and many enticing raffle basket items,” said Highland Belles Director Shannon Phillips. “We are excited to see everyone in person again this year at our Spaghetti Supper.”