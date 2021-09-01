HP Will Now Host Flower Mound on Friday

Highland Park is still playing the Jaguars in its home opener on Friday at Highlander Stadium, but they’ll be coming from the north instead of the east.

The Scots will now face Flower Mound instead of Mesquite Horn, which had to pull out of the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Game time is still 7:30 p.m.

It will be the first-ever meeting between HP and the Jaguars, who defeated Mesquite 30-14 in their season opener last week. Flower Mound finished 4-6 last season and missed the playoffs in a very competitive District 6-6A.

It will be the second of four nondistrict games for the Scots against 6A opponents, and the first of two straight matchups against 6-6A foes. HP will travel to Coppell next week.

The Jaguars are traveling to HP as a replacement for their originally scheduled contest against Garland Naaman Forest, which is having COVID-19 issues of its own.

Plus, it’s the second consecutive year that HP and Horn have been forced to call of their contest. Last season, it was the Scots who had to quarantine during Week 2.

HP will look to bounce back from a 45-21 loss to perennial power Southlake Carroll in the 2021 opener — the first regular-season loss for the Scots since September 2019.

The defeat marked a solid debut for junior quarterback Brennan Storer, who threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns. But the Scots were stifled on the ground and struggled to stop the high-powered Carroll offense.

Flower Mound’s high-powered offense is led by quarterback Nick Evers, who has verbally committed to Florida. Evers tossed a pair of touchdown passes and also ran for a score last week. Walker Mulkey is the top receiver for the Jaguars, who are less experienced on defense.